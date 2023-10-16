Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey

1 BHK
146
2 BHK
211
3 BHK
204
4 BHK
127
Apartment To archive
840 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€235,000
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
New complex in Bachchelieuvelier We present to your attention a new complex with our own in…
€235,000
2 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Istanbul, Anatoly side, Kartal district. A modern complex with a swimming pool and full inf…
€143,000
1 room apartment with terrassa, with tech in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrassa, with tech
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The construction of this new project, located in a good area near old Istanbul, will be comp…
€160,000
1 room apartment with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
The apartments are located in Beilikjuzyu - this is one of the best areas of Istanbul. Livin…
€285,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
An elegant residential project offers stunning apartments for sale in Istanbul. The apartmen…
€270,000
1 room apartment with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
This new project has 8 buildings with 300 apartments. The first floors are reserved for comm…
€293,000
2 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
New apartments are located in the center of Istanbul, 15 minutes to the Bosphorus, just 10 m…
€287,500
1 room apartment with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Our project is a multifunctional urban revival in Istanbul, in the most important region; Ta…
€288,000
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
The project is located in the Umraniya area of the Asian part of Istanbul. This project w…
€695,000
1 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The new complex, located in the Asian part of Istanbul, offers for sale residential, commerc…
€190,000
2 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with Pool, with terrassa
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Luxury apartments in Istanbul - in the Baylikduzyu area, near Lake Buyukchekmezhe and Istanb…
€218,000
4 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€1,57M
5 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 278 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€2,08M
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Your house is ready, 15 minutes from Ataturk Airport and 20 minutes from the newly built Ist…
€245,000
4 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 111 m²
Your house is ready, 15 minutes from Ataturk Airport and 20 minutes from the newly built Ist…
€299,000
1 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 110 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€1,44M
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 133 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€2,75M
5 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 285 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€2,26M
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 268 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€2,74M
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€1,00M
1 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 75 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€388,000
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€497,000
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€5,72M
3 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€722,000
4 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 424 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€2,38M
5 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 461 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€2,41M
4 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 384 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€6,92M
1 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€165,000
2 room apartment in Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Bahcelievler Mahallesi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Ritz Carlton Residences, towering on top with unrivaled views, elegantly welcomes you in the…
€230,000
