Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project is located in Alanya-Konakly, 300 meters from the sea. The area of the plot …
€290,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center in Konakli, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, in city center
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
Price on request

