Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Alanya, Turkey

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Sea front Townhouses for sale in Alanya, Turkey

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kestel, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
In the standard payment type; 40% down payment and 6 months installments are available, but …
$378,077
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 2
Our new project is located in Alania Konakly, 300 meters from the sea. The area of ​​the sit…
$311,110
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Alanya-home
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are proud to present to you a wonderful project in the Konaklı region. It is only 300 met…
$311,659
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom townthouse in Alanya, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Price on request
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