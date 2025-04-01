Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Akcaabat
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Akcaabat, Turkey

1 property total found
Shop 600 m² in Akcaabat, Turkey
Shop 600 m²
Akcaabat, Turkey
Area 600 m²
Shop with Sea View near Main Road in Yıldızlı Trabzon The shop is located in a complex in Yı…
$934,205
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes