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Bungalows for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious 3-Bedroom Villas with Private Gardens in Muğla Seydikemer is a district of Muğla ci…
$360,705
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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury modern 3 bedroom villa with private garden and swimming pool for sale directly from c…
$250,000
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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