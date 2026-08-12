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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Thailand

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Phuket Province
58
Chon Buri Province
48
Choeng Thale
42
Si Sunthon
3
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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
Modern Multi-Level Pool Villas in Layan, Phuket A unique collection of contemporary 4-sto…
$1,10M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$459,393
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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