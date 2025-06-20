Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
32
Si Sunthon
4
41 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$459,393
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$311,913
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$580,106
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$353,364
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$394,590
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in Phuket • Construction year: 2015 • Distance to the sea: 800 m • Bedrooms: 2-3 •…
$600,261
3 bedroom townthouse in Si Sunthon, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this inviting house offering ample space and comfort in the charming Thalang area…
$162,923
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$612,498
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$316,555
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$379,867
3 bedroom townthouse in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Floor 3/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Best suited for: Ideal for those looking for luxurious and…
$733,025
3 bedroom townthouse in Pa Khlok, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 148 m²
Indulge in the epitome of European elegance with this stunning 3-bedroom house nestled withi…
$140,346
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$406,370
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in Phuket • Construction year: 2015 • Distance to the sea: 800 m • Bedrooms: 2-3 •…
$560,261
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$382,811
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$294,441
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor 2/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who strive for a …
$635,762
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$347,476
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$382,811
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$309,194
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$322,445
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the …
$95,748
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$297,070
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale! Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the…
$96,090
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Floor 3/4
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who dream of a lu…
$3,24M
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 281 m²
Floor 2/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who strive for a …
$676,988
3 bedroom townthouse in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 3/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Best suited for: Ideal for those looking for luxurious and…
$664,570
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$301,044
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$353,364
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$279,747
