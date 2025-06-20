Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
32 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$459,393
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$311,913
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$580,106
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$353,364
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$394,590
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in Phuket • Construction year: 2015 • Distance to the sea: 800 m • Bedrooms: 2-3 •…
$600,261
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$612,498
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$316,555
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$379,867
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$406,370
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse in Phuket • Construction year: 2015 • Distance to the sea: 800 m • Bedrooms: 2-3 •…
$560,261
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$382,811
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$294,441
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor 2/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who strive for a …
$635,762
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$347,476
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$382,811
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$309,194
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$322,445
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$297,070
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 281 m²
Floor 2/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who strive for a …
$676,988
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$301,044
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$353,364
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$279,747
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$295,500
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/7
The most anticipated sales start on Phuket Island in 2024! Sales start in the 20s of Octobe…
$523,901
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/2
To the sea 1300 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex consists of 26 two-story ap…
$350,420
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Floor 2/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The ideal option for those who wa…
$647,836
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$335,695
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$298,063
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: This project is ideal for those l…
$325,390
Leave a request

Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go