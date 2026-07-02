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Townhouses near golf course for sale in Thailand

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Phuket Province
55
Chon Buri Province
51
Choeng Thale
40
Si Sunthon
3
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1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-storey townhouse in a gated complex with direct access to the beach. The p…
$1,05M
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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