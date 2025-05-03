Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
50
Choeng Thale
31
Rawai
4
Si Sunthon
4
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Mon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Mon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Real ROI by 2023 year - 12% Perfect for investment or self living!  KEY FEATURES:  - Top…
$169,052
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go