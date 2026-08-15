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Townhouses in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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Pattaya City
13
Nong Prue
12
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48 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
New two-storey house with a swimming pool in a modern style - Type C with a comfortable and …
$259,286
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Townhouse after renovation near Theprasit Night Market, Pattaya For sale two-storey townhous…
$149,434
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3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse for Sale Huay Yai Pattaya Fully Furnished Move-in Ready A modern townhouse for sal…
$90,871
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Townhouse for Sale Nong Prue East Pattaya | 2-Bedroom Fully Furnished Home Near Motorway Thi…
$63,519
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
2 Storey Corner Townhome for sale in East Pattaya Located in East Pattaya, this two storey c…
$86,407
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 5/5
Townhouse Pratumnak soi 5
$756,066
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse 2 Bedroom for Sale in Khao Noi East Pattaya This spacious townhouse offers the fee…
$98,795
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom House for Rent in Khao Noi, Pattaya – Fully Furnished and Move-…
$836
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Storey Townhouse for Sale Wongamat North Pattaya This 3-storey townhouse for sale in Wonga…
$212,743
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale Khao Noi East Pattaya 3 Bedroom Corner Unit Fully Furnished This townhous…
$90,871
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale East Pattaya Fully Furnished Townhouse for sale in East Pattaya offers a …
$72,636
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PLC Real Estate
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pong, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Bedroom Townhouse for Sale in Mabprachan – New Build, Great Value This brand-new 2-bedroo…
$61,321
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom townthouse in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Townhouse 3 Bedrooms for Sale in Huay Yai This three-storey townhouse provides a practical l…
$232,276
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PLC Real Estate
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2 Storey Townhouse 2 Bedroom East Pattaya This newly renovated 2 storey townhouse is located…
$46,146
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PLC Real Estate
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Townhouse Living in East Pattaya This 2-storey townhouse for sale in Noen Plub Wan, E…
$87,832
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PLC Real Estate
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious 4 Bedroom Townhouse for sale in Thepprasit Pattaya This spacious townhouse for sale…
$210,597
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PLC Real Estate
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Townhouse in Laem Chabang, Thailand
Townhouse
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Cozy townhouse - fully furnished by IKEA, free registration, first year free maintenance of …
$71,059
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house with swimming pool in the complex Palm Grove is located in the area of Na J…
$399,826
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse 4 Bedroom for Sale in East Pattaya This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse offers 110…
$108,086
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Townhouse for Sale East Pattaya Near Nong Ket Yai Market Townhouse for sale in East Pattaya …
$42,245
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse in a modern style in the area of Bang Saray a few steps from a clean co…
$404,673
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Renovated Corner Townhouse for Sale in North Pattaya – Fully Furnished and Move-In Ready Th…
$61,631
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Storey Townhouse for Sale in Siam Country Club Discover a charming 2-storey townhouse loca…
$89,504
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
New two-storey house with a swimming pool in a modern style - Type C with a comfortable and …
$253,505
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale East Pattaya Fully Furnished Fully renovated townhouse with complete furn…
$99,989
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in ban nein thray, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
ban nein thray, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
Modern English-style townhouse for sale in Huai Yai - Bristol Park Pattaya Offered for sale …
$209,030
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3 bedroom townthouse in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Huai Yai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
The LAKE is a modern cottage village, which is located on a huge plot of land of 185,000 squ…
$164,556
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for Sale East Pattaya Modern Family Home Townhouse for sale in East Pattaya offers…
$87,832
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Townhouse in ban nein thray, Thailand
Townhouse
ban nein thray, Thailand
$69,197
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
2-Storey Townhome for Sale East Pattaya Fully Furnished Move-in Ready A modern 2-storey town…
$109,107
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
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Properties features in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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