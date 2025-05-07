Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
722
Si Sunthon
212
Thep Krasatti
198
Sakhu
67
22 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, where el…
$1,13M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive investment property! Value increase after completion of construction - from 15…
$934,165
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
$1,27M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic ocean views in the prestigio…
$828,138
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
? Luxurious 4 Bedroom Pool Villa at Botanica Modern Loft I Discover the epitome of mode…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a paradise on earth! Discover our gorgeous villas where the crystal clear sea is …
$420,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$854,206
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 709 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, where el…
$1,47M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in unique villas! Villa on the top of the mountain with a breathtaking view of the Ba…
$886,367
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
Our advantages: a team of internationally renowned designers; a unique modern tropical desig…
$903,405
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 1
An attractive opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, whe…
$974,473
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive investment property! Value increase after completion of construction - from 15…
$1,84M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$903,405
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive investment property! Value increase after completion of construction - from 15…
$1,06M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$1,49M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in unique villas! Villa on the top of the mountain with a breathtaking view of the Ba…
$1,04M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 547 m²
Investment facility, great for permanent residence as well as for rental! Yield from 8%!Than…
$1,88M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$1,27M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, where el…
$823,092
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 104 m²
Investment facility, great for permanent residence as well as for rental! Yield from 8%!Than…
$3,21M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$1,07M
Close
