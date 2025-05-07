Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Thalang, Thailand

18 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment opportunity: luxury villas with magnificent sea views!Just a few minutes…
$629,666
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villas with a convenient location!An attractive investment property!Perfect for bo…
$996,012
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic ocean views in the prestigio…
$828,138
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
? Luxurious 4 Bedroom Pool Villa at Botanica Modern Loft I Discover the epitome of mode…
$1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villas with a convenient location!An attractive investment property!Perfect for bo…
$1,57M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a paradise on earth! Discover our gorgeous villas where the crystal clear sea is …
$420,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in unique CLOVER RESIDENCE villas on the top of the mountain with a breathtaking view…
$1,16M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$854,206
Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 647 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in unique CLOVER RESIDENCE villas on the top of the mountain with a breathtaking view…
$2,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
$964,959
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$4,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$2,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 556 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,31M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$3,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to a paradise on earth! Discover our gorgeous villas where the crystal clear sea is …
$461,727
Villa 6 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$1,49M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$1,07M
