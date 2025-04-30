Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Choeng Thale
401
Thalang
168
19 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in unique villas! Villa on the top of the mountain with a breathtaking view of the Ba…
$1,04M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$903,405
Villa 6 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 104 m²
Investment facility, great for permanent residence as well as for rental! Yield from 8%!Than…
$3,21M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic ocean views in the prestigio…
$828,138
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 547 m²
Investment facility, great for permanent residence as well as for rental! Yield from 8%!Than…
$1,88M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
Our advantages: a team of internationally renowned designers; a unique modern tropical desig…
$903,405
Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 676 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive investment property! Value increase after completion of construction - from 15…
$1,84M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
? Luxurious 4 Bedroom Pool Villa at Botanica Modern Loft I Discover the epitome of mode…
$1,02M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive investment property! Value increase after completion of construction - from 15…
$1,06M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$1,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$1,07M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the lake!Investment-attractive proper…
$854,206
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in unique villas! Villa on the top of the mountain with a breathtaking view of the Ba…
$886,367
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
An attractive investment property! Value increase after completion of construction - from 15…
$934,165
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
? House for Sale! Cozy house located in the Cherng Talay area. ⬩ 2 bedrooms   ⬩ 2 bat…
$94,300
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
House for Sale! Discover this charming 70 sqm house offered at an unbeatable price in the…
$96,090
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
$1,27M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
