Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Si Sunthon
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Choeng Thale
401
Thalang
168
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer luxury …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer sing…
$742,069
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand The developer …
$684,494
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 1
A new project for a unique design The project consists of private houses with three, four…
$587,509
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
$964,959
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Anchan Mountain Breeze, a new development phase by the renowned Anchan Villa project develop…
$970,289
Leave a request

Property types in Si Sunthon

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Si Sunthon, Thailand

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go