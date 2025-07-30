Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Rawai, Thailand

4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a luxury villa with designer renovation area of 327 sq.m. Villa is located in an ex…
$911,098
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious villa for sale with designer repair area of 260 sq.m. Villa is located in an excell…
$433,799
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury villa with designer repair area of 473 sq.m. Villa is located in an excellen…
$1,07M
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 395 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious villa for sale with designer repair area of 395 sq.m. Villa is located in an excell…
$1,09M
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
