Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Rawai, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious and luminous, this villa with a pool near Rawai aterfront is an absolute gem. Situ…
$614,988
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rawai, Thailand

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go