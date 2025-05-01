Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Rawai, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious and luminous, this villa with a pool near Rawai aterfront is an absolute gem. Situ…
$614,988
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 473 m²
A stunning villa with a pool on Rawai Beach, offering mesmerizing sea views! ⬩ 4 floors …
$789,607
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Rawai, Thailand

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go