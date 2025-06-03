Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Rawai, Thailand

112 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
NAI4728 An exclusive house with distinctive character, specially designed in every de…
$1,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
RAW21787 This is a new project with contemporary villas set amongst lush greenery, cl…
$699,878
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
RAW22351 The villas are a collection of only 4-bedroom pool villas that offer ultimat…
$657,090
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
RAW21786 This is a project with villas in modern luxury style, that uses clean lines …
$577,628
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
RAW22548 These 16 exclusive two-storey villas perfectly balance everyday comfort and …
$819,071
Villa 20 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 20 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
RAW22609 This elegant 2-bedroom villa is designed for those who appreciate clean line…
$479,829
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 237 m²
RAW22608 This beautifully designed 3-bedroom townhome offers the perfect mix of moder…
$412,592
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 500 m²
RAW4655 4 bedroom villa with a pool, plus one extra bedroom for maid, which can be us…
$764,059
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 673 m²
RAW22610 Experience refined coastal living in one of Phuket’s most coveted beachfront…
$2,54M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
RAW22195 Welcome to еру Villa, nestled within the charming complex in Rawai, just a s…
$433,985
Villa 7 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 650 m²
NAI5453 Amazing Villa 7 Bedroom with Private Pool. KEY POINTS – Executive pool villa,…
$809,902
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
RAW2264 Completion of construction: 12 - 18 months. LOCATION ADVANTAGES: Rawai Beach …
$385,086
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
RAW5296 Beach-front contemporary villa with direct access to Friendship beach in Rawa…
$1,34M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
RAW22028 Experience luxurious living in this meticulously designed two-bedroom villa …
$348,411
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
RAW7044 This villa can become a great holiday house or a place where all your family …
$427,873
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
NAI2539 This House is located in quiet area near to Rawai and Nai Harn.5mins to Nai h…
$733,496
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 449 m²
NAI7183 This villa is situated on a hillside, boasts a modern Zen design with high ce…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
RAW21847 Welcome to a captivating 4-bedroom villa, a sanctuary of unspoiled serenity …
$647,922
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
RAW21866 Nestled in the scenic enclave of Rawai, this enchanting villa beckons with i…
$702,934
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
NAI7046 This beautiful 2-bedroom villa offers you peace and tranquillity and comes w…
$320,905
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
NAI22395 This villa in the quiet Rawai area is tastefully designed to balance luxury …
$909,230
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
RAW22324 Located in the tranquil area of Rawai, the villa provides the perfect balanc…
$611,247
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
RAW22389 Welcome to this warm, homely villa, ideal for people who wish to have a rela…
$488,998
Villa 7 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
NAI5454 Stunning and Spacious Villa in the luxurious development. KEY POINTS – 7 bedr…
$809,902
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
RAW6824 This 3 bedroom villa is located in a quiet location in Rawai, surrounded by g…
$363,692
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 335 m²
RAW21724 The villa is beautiful with a swimming pool inside the plot. Only 5 minutes …
$550,122
Villa 8 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
NAI5467 Welcome to this stunning 8-bedroom villa, built in 2014, perfectly designed f…
$809,902
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
RAW5716 This elegant pool villa is located in a quiet place. Just 5-10 minutes to be…
$507,335
Villa 8 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
RAW22373 This single-story house in Rawai has more to offer than just a house; it's a…
$488,998
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
RAW7317 This villa is the part of the new project taking a big part of Rawai beachfro…
$606,051
Properties features in Rawai, Thailand

