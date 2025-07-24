Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket City Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Phuket
35
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
? Situated in an area with a well-developed infrastructure, this impressive 3-bedroom house …
$95,197
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
? Exceptional Home for Sale ? Discover the epitome of comfort in this spacious house feat…
$191,723
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Uncover the allure of this spacious townhouse, boasting a fenced area and situated in a loca…
$75,262
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Uncover the allure of this recently renovated townhouse, available at an excellent price, si…
$75,212
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Phuket City Municipality

villas

Properties features in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go