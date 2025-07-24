Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket City Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Phuket
35
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
premium villas near the international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal…
$791,047
Leave a request
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villas in an eco-collection with a built-in system " Smart House " Villa in an eco-locatio…
$612,601
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Phuket City Municipality

villas

Properties features in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go