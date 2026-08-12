Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Thailand

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Beachfront Penthouses for Sale in Thailand

;
Phuket Province
107
Choeng Thale
67
Chon Buri Province
10
Pattaya City
8
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5 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 44/54
Gorgeous View!! 5 bedroom at Northpoint Condominium close to Pattaya North Northpoint Tow…
$2,06M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor 44/54
Penthouse 2 storeys 390sqm Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya Size 390 sq m  2 bedroom…
$5,88M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,05M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
me   Zovut   ask me     viprocca, availability,   prices, promotions and current calculation…
$655,864
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 7/7
$454,254
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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