Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
I will be alerted, ask me for the Open, the availability, price, promotions and current calc…
$641,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment in unique apartments! Income from 7%!The favorable location of the residential co…
$103,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 136 m²
Floor 60/60
Pattaya. REALESTATE.HAPPY🌏 🇹🇭GRANDIOUS COMPLEX WITH COMMERCIAL PLACES, BUSINESS GALLS, RESTO…
$861,638
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
I will see me, ask me for the time, the presence, price, promotions and current calculation …
$668,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 44/54
Gorgeous View!! 5 bedroom at Northpoint Condominium close to Pattaya North Northpoint Tow…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 28/56
A unique offer for investors: luxury apartments in the prestigious Wongamat area, providing …
$940,833
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/8
Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of ​​Jomtien!Installm…
$77,058
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 9 rooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 9 rooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment in unique apartments! Income from 7%!The favorable location of the residential co…
$76,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 136 m²
Floor 60/60
Pattaya. REALESTATE.HAPPY🌏 🇹🇭GRANDIOUS COMPLEX WITH COMMERCIAL PLACES, BUSINESS GALLS, RESTO…
$893,293
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor 44/54
Penthouse 2 storeys 390sqm Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya Size 390 sq m  2 bedroom…
$5,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 47/51
me   Zovut   ask me     viprocca, availability,   prices, promotions and current calculation…
$655,864
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 28/56
A unique offer for investors: luxury apartments in the prestigious Wongamat area, providing …
$564,849
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 43/43
About this condo This property is a 167 m² condo with 3 bed and 3 bathrooms that is availab…
$823,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 30/32
Once Pattaya defines a unique chance to enjoy life in a sought-after destination. Set in …
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 50/60
Incredible investment opportunities in real estate on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand. Inc…
$836,699
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/15
An attractive investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!Perfect for b…
$59,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of ​​Jomtien!Installm…
$209,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 9 rooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 9 rooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 7/8
Investment opportunity! Prestigious apartments in the picturesque area of ​​Jomtien!Installm…
$57,223
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Pattaya City, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go