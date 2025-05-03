Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garden for sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
97
Choeng Thale
64
Rawai
14
Chon Buri Province
18
6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 43/43
About this condo This property is a 167 m² condo with 3 bed and 3 bathrooms that is availab…
$823,235
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$381,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor 44/54
Penthouse 2 storeys 390sqm Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya Size 390 sq m  2 bedroom…
$5,88M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 7/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$536,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 30/32
Once Pattaya defines a unique chance to enjoy life in a sought-after destination. Set in …
$1,24M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 44/54
Gorgeous View!! 5 bedroom at Northpoint Condominium close to Pattaya North Northpoint Tow…
$2,06M
