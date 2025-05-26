Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Rawai, Thailand

16 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 7/7
To the sea 2000 mAbout the complex:The complex offers apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, as w…
$166,316
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 4/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The project can attract buyers lookin…
$1,45M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/7
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The project is ideal for those seeki…
$609,868
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 6/7
To the sea 550 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Comfortable holiday or long-term apartme…
$428,454
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors, as well…
$429,422
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/7
To the sea 550 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Comfortable holiday or long-term apartme…
$257,956
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors as we…
$420,547
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project is ideal for those lo…
$359,165
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/7
To the sea 550 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Comfortable holiday or long-term apartme…
$338,347
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 4/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors, as well…
$341,043
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/7
A unique offer for investors: stylish and modern apartments in the heart of Phuket with high…
$373,498
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/8
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors as we…
$296,151
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 610 m²
Floor 3/6
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: Etherhome Seaview Condo is ideal for those …
$3,24M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/7
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who it's for: The project is ideal for those seeki…
$350,064
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 7/7
$1,05M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Floor 7/7
$454,254
