  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand

New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€3,37M
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer tropical-style villas with swimming pools and a view of the sea.

The residence features around-the-clock security.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Marina - 5 minutes
  • Golf course - 15 minutes
  • Phuket International Airport - 25 minutes

Stunning tropical sunsets, spectacular landscape and warm azure sea awaits you in Thailand's heart of tourist destination. Phuket provides a combination of perfect beaches, modern facilities, superior hospitality, great cuisine and good quality accommodation. The island’s wealth means that is has an excellent infrastructure, great roads, world class hospitals, schools, shopping centers and all of the other comforts you have come to expect from a western lifestyle. It also has the highest cost of living of any Thai province, although it’s still very affordable by western standards and even a modest income from home can make you a person of leisure here. Phuket’s location in the Andaman Sea has made it a home for foreigners, and there are plenty of services available to make it easy to relocate to Phuket, whether for a season, a few years or to retire.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Park Surin
Phuket, Thailand
from
€274,114
Residential complex Residence with three swimming pools and a roof-top terrace in the center of Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€125,869
Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€818,562
Residential complex Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Phuket, Thailand
from
€87,759
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€5,77M
You are viewing
New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€3,37M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex The Panora Condominium s udobnoy planirovkoy
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€105,398
The Panora Condominium complex is a 38-story skyscraper located in one of the best areas of Pattaya ( Holm Pratumnak ). The complex offers panoramic sea views. The Panora Pattaya is just 250 meters from the beach. Pratamnak Hill – is a prestigious area and the only mountain in the Pattaya area, surrounded by the beaches of Pattaya and Jomtien. The project includes: Pool 4th floor, Landscape pool sky pool 29th floor, Sky garden 720 sq.m, fitness, sauna, children's room. Each apartment has a fire alarm system, as well as smoke sensors in all rooms. The apartments are fully equipped with all necessary furniture and modern appliances for a comfortable stay. Interior decoration: • Cafel tiles • Ceilings • Panoramic glazing • Integrated local lamp system • Separate light zones The Panora Pattaya will have a highly developed internal infrastructure with the following amenities: • Three panoramic pools on high floors with panoramic views • Terraces for tanning • Gym with sea view • Sauna • Steam • Restaurant • Bar • Recreation areas • Game rooms • Children's area with a separate pool • Apartment cleaning service • Laundry • Electronic access system to the building • 24 hour video surveillance • Concierge service • Security 24/7 • Elevator • Parking • High-speed elevators • Cable TV • Internet, WI-FI Location: Panora Pattaya offers easy access to various places in Pattaya. For example, Walking Street, Bali Hai Pier, observation deck, Kao Phra Yai Temple, Central Festival ( Central Festival ) Pattaya and other places that are not far from the project. There are many cafes, bars and restaurants for every taste nearby. Within walking distance, round-the-clock supermarkets, public transport stops, a golf club, massage parlors and much more. Nearby is a well-maintained city beach, as well as pharmacies, educational institutions, kindergartens. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Dream
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€45,800
Area 22–34 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2026
COMPLEX DREAM Deadline - II quarter 2026 A magnificent residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the prestigious Pratumnak Hill area. Pratumnak is one of the best areas of the city of Pattaya, an ideal place for a measured life and a leisurely rest. The complex is a 5-minute drive from the center of Pattaya and Jomtien. The residence of the royal family in Pattaya is also located on Pratumnak Hill and within walking distance of the Dream condominium. All apartments in Dream are for sale with a clean finish. All apartments are equipped with a European standard kitchen and air conditioning. In all apartments, ceiling spot lighting, bathrooms are tiled from floor to ceiling and each apartment has a place for a washing machine. ON THE COMPLEX TERRITORY: Roof terrace with fitness room, jacuzzi, pool and Finnish sauna Underground parking Ground floor pool Security 24/7 2 elevators Laundry DISTRICTURE OF THE AREA: Golden Buddha Princess Residence Wolking Street Markets Observation deck Cozy garden with Chinese statues Shopping complex Central Festival Massage salons Beaches Pattaya Park Restaurants Spa and more Golf club Bali High Pier Shops DISTANCE TO THE BEACH: Yinyom Beach - 850 meters Pratumnak Beach - 1000 meters
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€5,77M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious and modern villas with a panoramic sea view, large terraces and swimming pools, lounge areas and jacuzzis, landscaped gardens. The residence is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located just a few steps from the beach and picturesque mountains, near spa salons, a shopping mall, restaurants and entertainment.
Realting.com
Go