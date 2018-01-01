New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand

from €105,398

The Panora Condominium complex is a 38-story skyscraper located in one of the best areas of Pattaya ( Holm Pratumnak ). The complex offers panoramic sea views. The Panora Pattaya is just 250 meters from the beach. Pratamnak Hill – is a prestigious area and the only mountain in the Pattaya area, surrounded by the beaches of Pattaya and Jomtien. The project includes: Pool 4th floor, Landscape pool sky pool 29th floor, Sky garden 720 sq.m, fitness, sauna, children's room. Each apartment has a fire alarm system, as well as smoke sensors in all rooms. The apartments are fully equipped with all necessary furniture and modern appliances for a comfortable stay. Interior decoration: • Cafel tiles • Ceilings • Panoramic glazing • Integrated local lamp system • Separate light zones The Panora Pattaya will have a highly developed internal infrastructure with the following amenities: • Three panoramic pools on high floors with panoramic views • Terraces for tanning • Gym with sea view • Sauna • Steam • Restaurant • Bar • Recreation areas • Game rooms • Children's area with a separate pool • Apartment cleaning service • Laundry • Electronic access system to the building • 24 hour video surveillance • Concierge service • Security 24/7 • Elevator • Parking • High-speed elevators • Cable TV • Internet, WI-FI Location: Panora Pattaya offers easy access to various places in Pattaya. For example, Walking Street, Bali Hai Pier, observation deck, Kao Phra Yai Temple, Central Festival ( Central Festival ) Pattaya and other places that are not far from the project. There are many cafes, bars and restaurants for every taste nearby. Within walking distance, round-the-clock supermarkets, public transport stops, a golf club, massage parlors and much more. Nearby is a well-maintained city beach, as well as pharmacies, educational institutions, kindergartens. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!