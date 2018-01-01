Complex of villas with swimming pools close to all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand

We offer spacious and luminous villas with panoramic views, gardens, parking spaces, swimming pools.

The complex will include:

Phase 1: four 4-bedroom villas with a view of the lake, a home office (or a gazebo) on the first floor, a wine room (yoga studio/study/massage room) on the basement floor. Each villas has a private swimming pool with a minimum length of 10 meters. The plot area is from 446 m2 to 531 m2. The price is from 25,900,000 to 30,900,000 BHT.

Phase 2: one 3-bedroom villa with a plot of 366 m2 at the price of 19,980,000 BHT and four 4-bedroom villas with plots from 400 to 475 m2 and the prices from 21,900,000 to 25,990,000 BHT. Without basement floor.

Phase 3: it's possible to build 3-, 4- or 5-bedroom villas with large plots from 600 m2 to 1,400 m2 - design under development.

If requested by the customer, it's possible to change the villa layout after reservation contract signing.

The complex will have a coffee house with a fitness center on the first floor and a kids' playground on the ground floor, around-the-clock security, communal territory maintenance. Pool and villa cleaning, gardening will be available at extra cost.

A furniture package for a 3-bedroom villa - 2,000,000 BHT, from a 4-bedroom villa - 2,500,000 BHT.

There is also an option of installation solar panels and "Smart Home" system for 1,250,000 BHT.

Solar panels

"Smart home" system

Kitchen appliances

Air conditioning

Aluminum windows

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in an eco-friendly place near Bang Neaw in Si Sunthon area of Thalang, Phuket. Just 15 minutes away from Bang Tao Beach, 10 minutes from Blue Tree water park and 5 minutes from Robinson Lifestyle Thalang shopping mall. Near the complex there are several international schools British International school Phuket (15 minutes), Kajonket (7 minutes), Headstart Cerngtalay Campus (opening in August, 2023, 8 minutes).