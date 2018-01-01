Residential complex with eco-park, infrastructure and five-star hotel service, near Karon Beach, Phuket, Thailand

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The complex was designed and developed by a renowned Spanish architectural firm.

The two-storey complex has a total of 49 apartments. View from the windows: 70% of the apartments have a sea view, the rest have a view of the green hills.

Types: one-bedroom 56.4 m2 and two-bedroom 88.5 m2.

The managing company is a Spanish hotel operator Meliá Hotels, which manages more than 380 hotels around the world. The revenue will be based on a rental pool system with a 10-year management contract. Up to 90 days per year can be stayed in the hotel by themselves.

Discounts for owners in restaurants and spa.

Payment plan:

35% - down payment.

35% - during construction.

30% - after construction.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More on facilities: parking for 20 spaces; rooftop pool with ocean views; several on-site pools; fitness centre and yoga room; lobby; nature park with walkways; jungle spa; 2 restaurants; patio and pool bar; kids club; 24-hour security; 24/7 reception.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Karon area, there will be a shuttle-bus service to the beach of the same name. 7 minutes from Kata beach. Restaurants, cafes, massage parlours, shops, currency exchange facilities 3-5 minutes drive. 10-15 minutes to Patong beach, Janseylon shopping complex and nightclubs.

