New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

STAR is a condominium in a modern design, from the company Siam Oriental.
The project is located in the most prestigious area of the city, on the royal hill of Pratumnak, near the residence of the royal family.
The city center, Bali Hai Pier, the famous Volking Street, is at hand. Pratumnak is a sleeping area and is always quiet and calm here.
The project has only 8 floors and 149 apartments, various layouts, including terraces, with beautiful panoramic views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, with landscaped landscaped territory.
The area has excellent infrastructure - within walking distance are the best shops and restaurants, the market, shopping centers and a huge selection of entertainment.
EASY:
- Lobby - reception
- Concierge - service
- Roof pool with panoramic views
- A zone for relaxation and sunbathing
- gym
- A place for yoga and meditation
- Underground parking
- Fire system
- Electronic access system
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance
- Management company
- Free transfer to the beach
- elevator
Elite complex in the Jomtien area., The floor starts from the height of the third floor, under the building there are two floors of underground parking, the first floor is occupied by a lobby of two shops and a restaurant, on the tenth, on the fifteenth and nineteenth floors of the garden on the balconies of the playgrounds, on the roof pool with chic views and recreation areas, the fifteenth floor is a gym. There is also a solarium, sauna, playground
Jomtien Beach is 800 m that is 10 minutes on foot or 3 minutes on a bike
The central promenade and Walking Street are approximately 15 minutes by car ( 5.5 km )
Arom Wongamat is a new luxury skyscraper in 55 floors in Pattaya, a high-quality boutique residence.
Arom Wongamat is located on the seashore in the Vognamat – region of the most desirable and rich area of Pattaya. The distance to the sea is only 50 meters, private access to the beach, large green territory, round-the-clock security.
All apartments will be with design finishes, high ceilings, balconies with sliding doors, French panoramic windows, built-in furniture, equipped with modern kitchen and household appliances, European plumbing in the bathroom. Nontoxic and natural materials are used.
The Arom Wongamat Pattaya condominium is equipped with a luxury infrastructure:
– on the 2nd floor there is a panoramic pool through which you can go to the beach;
– on the 53rd floor – 35-meter pool Infinity View Sky Pool;
– on the 54th floor – Sky Jacuzzi and Aqua Fitness;
– training rooms, fitness and yoga;
– lounge area on different floors;
– on the 55th floor – restaurant, bar, lounge area;
– tropical garden and recreation areas;
– children's playroom;
– electronic security system;
– underground parking;
– round-the-clock security;
– video surveillance system;
– access to wi-fi and cable TV.
Location
– Distance to the beach line – 50 meters;
– Restaurants of Russian, European and Thai cuisine – within a radius of 200 meters;
– 7-eleven 24-hour supermarkets, Family mart, mini Tesco – within walking distance;
– Famous restaurants Glass House, Surf & Turf Beach Club & Restaurant, Pullman Pattaya Hotel – within walking distance;
– Walking-street Street in Pattaya – 4.1 km;
– Paintaya Pier – Hua Hin Ferry – 4.2 km;
– Distance to Utapao International Airport – 34 km.
