New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Na Kluea, Thailand

from €202,021

Completion date: 2024

Arom Wongamat is a new luxury skyscraper in 55 floors in Pattaya, a high-quality boutique residence. Arom Wongamat is located on the seashore in the Vognamat – region of the most desirable and rich area of Pattaya. The distance to the sea is only 50 meters, private access to the beach, large green territory, round-the-clock security. All apartments will be with design finishes, high ceilings, balconies with sliding doors, French panoramic windows, built-in furniture, equipped with modern kitchen and household appliances, European plumbing in the bathroom. Nontoxic and natural materials are used. The Arom Wongamat Pattaya condominium is equipped with a luxury infrastructure: – on the 2nd floor there is a panoramic pool through which you can go to the beach; – on the 53rd floor – 35-meter pool Infinity View Sky Pool; – on the 54th floor – Sky Jacuzzi and Aqua Fitness; – training rooms, fitness and yoga; – lounge area on different floors; – on the 55th floor – restaurant, bar, lounge area; – tropical garden and recreation areas; – children's playroom; – electronic security system; – underground parking; – round-the-clock security; – video surveillance system; – access to wi-fi and cable TV. Location – Distance to the beach line – 50 meters; – Restaurants of Russian, European and Thai cuisine – within a radius of 200 meters; – 7-eleven 24-hour supermarkets, Family mart, mini Tesco – within walking distance; – Famous restaurants Glass House, Surf & Turf Beach Club & Restaurant, Pullman Pattaya Hotel – within walking distance; – Walking-street Street in Pattaya – 4.1 km; – Paintaya Pier – Hua Hin Ferry – 4.2 km; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 34 km.