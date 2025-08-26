Residential complex Harmonia City Garden

TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.

Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!



- exclusive real estate;

- assistance in organizing the move;

- annual investment income up to 20%;

- financial guarantee of income;

- legal protection of the transaction;

- free consultation;

- more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries.

- select real estate for your budget and desires! Harmonia City Garden is one of the most beautiful and unique condominiums with a European architectural design located in the center of Pattaya.



The complex consists of 4 buildings of 8 floors each, surrounded by pools, tropical gardens, bridges and paths for walking.

The total number of apartments is 656 units.



For sale are several types of apartments:

- Studio ( 20 m2 )

- 1 bedroom ( 25.5 m2 )

- 2 bedrooms ( 50.5 m2 )



The apartments are decorated with designer decoration and fitted furniture, electrics, plumbing, air conditioning.

Each apartment has a balcony and fire system.



LOCATION:

Harmonia City Garden is located in an ideal location in the city center, in close proximity to the beautiful beaches of Pattaya.

This harmonious hotel is just 100 meters from the bus station, shopping centers, supermarkets, shops and nearby tourist attractions of Pattaya.

The location of Harmonia City Garden also provides easy access to the bank, schools, markets, supermarkets, Jomtien and Pratumnak for your convenience.



PLUSES OF LCD:

- Shared pool

- Sauna

- Public Garden

- Fitness

- General gym

- Car parking

- Reception / lobby

- 24 hour security

- Video surveillance

- elevator



Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!