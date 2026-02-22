Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 486 m²
KOH22046 Luxurious 5BR/6Bath Villa with Private Pool    Immerse yourself in opulence …
$1,01M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
ISL6485 The villa is located on the east coast of Phuket, away from the tourist crowd…
$4,68M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
KOH22217 House in the Heart of Koh Kaew Location: Koh Kaew: Nestled in a prime locat…
$429,253
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
TAL5874 This House is located in the central of Phuket in a quiet and relatively unde…
$532,787
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
TAL5941 Spacious house in the tropical paradise of Phuket is a dream of many people. …
$914,121
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 332 m²
KOH22045 Elegant and Spacious 4BR/5Bath Villa:    Step into a world of luxury with th…
$740,153
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 832 m²
ISL6722 The world's first three-level penthouse with its own marina. Benefits: Water…
$2,78M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
KOH22146 Introducing an extraordinary opportunity for family living amidst the stunni…
$1,48M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
KOH22044 Experience luxury living at its finest in this stunning 3-bedroom, 4-bathroo…
$629,447
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 829 m²
KOH3900 High Standart Royal Villa with 23-meter private yacht berth. Situated at the …
$6,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
KOH22221 Nestled in the vibrant heart of Ko Kaeo, this exquisite single detached hous…
$302,067
Villa 7 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 420 m²
KOH7344 Welcome to this luxurious new villa in Phuket's vibrant Koh Kaew area, design…
$4,10M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 748 m²
ISL4884 At the foot of the majestic Royal Villa, your private 23M yacht berth beckons…
$6,86M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 320 m²
TAL5871 This Villa is located in the central of Phuket in a quiet and relatively unde…
$830,893
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
KOH22688 This beautifully designed 3-bedroom home combines comfort, functionality, an…
$395,381
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 283 m²
ISL7192 This house is registered under Thai company name. It consists of: Two storey…
$794,913
