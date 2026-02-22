Show property on map Show properties list
Beach houses in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 832 m²
ISL6722 The world's first three-level penthouse with its own marina. Benefits: Water…
$2,78M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 650 m²
KOH22146 Introducing an extraordinary opportunity for family living amidst the stunni…
$1,48M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 829 m²
KOH3900 High Standart Royal Villa with 23-meter private yacht berth. Situated at the …
$6,28M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 748 m²
ISL4884 At the foot of the majestic Royal Villa, your private 23M yacht berth beckons…
$6,86M
