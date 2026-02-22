Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ko Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

villas
62
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
A great option for a family or investment! Modern villa with private pool, fully furnishe…
$382,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go