UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Thailand
Residential
Condos
Seaview Condos for Sale in Thailand
Phuket Province
884
Phuket
882
Chon Buri Province
18
Patong
17
Pattaya
16
Condo
Clear all
160 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
52 m²
3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
53 m²
5/7
€213,597
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
65 m²
5/6
€247,052
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
30 m²
2/8
€69,469
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
1
1
40 m²
1/8
€106,369
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
46 m²
5/7
€167,275
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
248 m²
7/7
€1,25M
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
37 m²
2/4
€151,834
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
60 m²
5/3
€322,969
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
354 m²
3
€3,08M
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
338 m²
€1,44M
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
131 m²
3/4
€750,421
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
342 m²
This property is a SqM penthouse with bedrooms and bathrooms that is available for sale. …
€746,303
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
65 m²
4/6
€308,815
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
62 m²
4/6
€295,948
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
75 m²
3/6
€353,825
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
62 m²
3/6
€257,346
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
498 m²
2
€2,16M
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
354 m²
2
€2,56M
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
498 m²
€2,37M
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
3
5
257 m²
2
The luxurious Layan Gardens complex consists of apartments with stunning views of the mount…
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
339 m²
2/3
A unique three-bedroom residence with a unique view of the lagoon and a private pool, meter…
Price on request
Recommend
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
1
1
52 m²
3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
€193,797
Recommend
Condo 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
262 m²
4/4
This newly renovated and elegantly furnished -bedroom penthouse on the th floor offers spaci…
€852,709
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
2
2
190 m²
3
bedroom C unit type units at The Heights, offering the coveted foreign freehold title alon…
€594,312
Recommend
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Ban Kata, Thailand
3
3
414 m²
3
€1,03M
Recommend
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
29 m²
67
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
€74,330
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
66 m²
2/3
€151,834
Recommend
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
2
1
49 m²
13/24
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …
€76,863
Recommend
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
240 m²
2/5
Price on request
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Properties features in Thailand
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL