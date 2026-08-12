Seaview Condos for Sale in Thailand

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Beachfront condos in Thailand

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Pattaya
24
Phuket Province
123
Choeng Thale
73
Chon Buri Province
985
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80 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/36
Large Sea view 1 bedroom for sale in beachfront Park Beach condo Wongamat, Pattaya Park B…
$132,353
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 7/8
Wongamat Residence Condominium close to Pattaya North Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung,…
$317,643
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Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/24
High-rise condominium in Cozy beach area. There is a gym, 2 swimming pools, sauna, steam ro…
$67,647
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 11/38
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,92 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 2 bedrooms 2 b…
$270,588
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 13/54
Big 1 bedroom 81 m2 in Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type1 bedroom • Size 81 sq…
$294,118
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 10/54
Stunning sea view  for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua area. Th…
$308,822
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 37/43
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view at Riviera Wongamat Size 70 m² Floor 37 th Sea view Foreig…
$367,648
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 10/31
Type : 2 bedrooms 2  bathrooms Size : 73 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 10 th Transfer…
$255,882
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 13/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$514,703
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 17/54
Stunning sea view studio for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua ar…
$161,765
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Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 15/34
Studio Seaview in Park Beach Condominium in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : Studio View : …
$132,352
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 35/38
1 bedroom 1 bathroom 48 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 1 bedroom 1 bathr…
$135,294
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 31/54
1 Bedroom Sea view at Northpoint Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya  NORTHPOINT  Wongamat Type…
$291,176
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/20
Sea view 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom  at  1 Tower Pratumnak in Pratumnak, Pattaya PROPERTY DETAI…
$182,353
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 32/46
The Palm - Wongamart Beach  Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, 20150 The P…
$750,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 26/36
1 bed 1 bath Sea view at Park Beach Condominium • 1 bedroom 1 bathroom • 83 sqm • 26 th F…
$191,176
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 12/20
1 bedroom 1 bathroom in 1 Tower Pratumnak Type : 1 bedroom 1  bathroom Size : 48 m2 Quo…
$182,353
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Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 12/38
1 Bedroom 1  bathroom in Aeras is a luxury beachfront condominium Type : 1 Bedroom 1  bat…
$158,228
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 33/54
3 Bedroom Sea view at Northpoint Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya  NORTHPOINT  Wongamat T…
$779,412
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 9/54
Northpoint Condominium, 1 bedroom for sale Type: 2 bedroom Size: 102 sqm Foreign name …
$455,882
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 7/8
Wongamat Residence Condominium close to Pattaya North Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung,…
$147,059
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 26/54
Zire Wongamat condo. -Tower B -2 bedroom 1 bathroom.  -62 square meters. - High floor.…
$250,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 28/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - 28 floor -…
$619,469
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/36
Park Beach Condominium  Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area.  For sale…
$97,059
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 14/38
Wongamat Tower Beachfront Condominium Wongamat Tower condominium is well located in Naklu…
$111,764
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Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 17/30
Urgen sale Studio sea view in The Peak Towers Studio  32 sq m sea view Fully furnished …
$79,412
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 20/27
Type : 1bedroom 2  bathroom Size : 70.18 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 20 th Transfer…
$170,588
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 26/54
Zire Wongamat Condo Pattaya 2 bedroom for sale  • 2 bed 2 bath • Building  A  • Size 98…
$494,118
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 11/46
Studio 1 bathroom in The Palm Wongamat Beach in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type :Studio 1  ba…
$120,589
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 38/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$232,353
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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