Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Saen
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Bang Saen, Thailand

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bang Saen, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bang Saen, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
PENTHOUSE | OCEAN VIEW | GOLF COURSE | FULLY FURNISHED Experience elevated living in this st…
$338,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go