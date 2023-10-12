Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Condos

Lakefront Condos for sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
884
Phuket
882
Chon Buri Province
18
Patong
17
Pattaya
16
Condo To archive
Clear all
48 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/3
€1,42M
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,52M
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,42M
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/7
€162,128
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/7
€172,422
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/3
€1,49M
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
€247,052
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/7
€294,018
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with private pool, with jacuzzi, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
€345,616
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/3
€479,435
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/7
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
€290,544
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/3
€170,106
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/3
€206,649
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 7/3
€304,440
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/7
Here is a brand new world-class condominium in Laguna Resort from the long-established Ban…
€246,280
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/7
€347,417
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
€308,815
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
€295,948
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/7
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/3
€1,60M
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/3
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/6
€257,346
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Floor 2/3
A unique three-bedroom residence with a unique view of the lagoon and a private pool, meter…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
€257,346
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Floor 2/3
Уникальная трехспальная резиденция с неповторимым видом на лагуну и собственным бассейном в …
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 339 m²
Floor 2/3
A unique three-bedroom residence with a unique view of the lagoon and a private pool, meter…
Price on request
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/7
€503,873
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/6
Двуспальные апартаменты оборудованы потрясающе функциональной кухней. Все жилое пространство…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 6
Односпальные апартаменты оборудованы потрясающе функциональной кухней. Все жилое пространств…
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
Односпальные апартаменты оборудованы потрясающе функциональной кухней. Все жилое пространств…
Price on request

Properties features in Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir