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Lakefront Condos for sale in Thailand

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Pattaya
24
Phuket Province
123
Choeng Thale
73
Chon Buri Province
985
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1 property total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 53/54
Duplex 3 bed 4 bathroom  in Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 3 bedroom 4 ba…
$1,12M
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Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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