  Thailand
  Thailand
  Wichit
  Residential
  Condo

Condos for sale in Wichit, Thailand

12 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Perched on the serene hillside of Panwa – Ao Yon, Veranda Villas & Suites offers an exclusiv…
$857,725
Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$195,590
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$224,966
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$91,374
Leave a request

