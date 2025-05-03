Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Condos for sale in Thailand

Pattaya
44
Phuket Province
556
Choeng Thale
185
Rawai
93
75 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 27/33
1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom Del Mare in Bang Saray - 1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom  - Size 42 m2 - Floo…
$134,000
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 9/30
Studio 32 m2 in The Peak Towers in Pratumnak, Pattaya Type : Studio  Size : 32 m2 Quota…
$64,706
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8
2 Bedroom 2 bathroom 50 m² Arcadia Beach Resort in South Pattaya, Pattaya • Type 2 Bedroo…
$153,278
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/33
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 34 m2 in The Riviera California Development Name : The Riviera Calif…
$103,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 26/54
Zire Wongamat condo. -Tower B -2 bedroom 1 bathroom.  -62 square meters. - High floor.…
$250,000
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 14/29
RIVIERA MALIBU AND RESIDENCE 2 BEDROOM FOR SALE  PROPERTY DETAILS:  • 14 floor, 75 sqm (…
$438,235
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/24
Cosy Beach View in Pratumnak, Pattaya •Type: 1 bedroom •Size: 49 sq m.  •Fully furnishe…
$108,823
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 13/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$514,703
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 20/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$823,529
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 8/54
Zire Wongamart  • Type 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom  • Size 77 m² • Floor 8 th • Full furnishe…
$411,765
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/8
Amazon Residence in Jomtien, Pattaya for sale 1 bedroom Direct to owner Amazon condo for…
$71,922
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 10/31
Type : 2 bedrooms 2  bathrooms Size : 73 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 10 th Transfer…
$255,882
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 10/54
Stunning sea view  for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua area. Th…
$308,822
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 6/47
2Bedroom 2Bathroom in AQUAROUS JOMTIEN CONDO PATTAYA AQUAROUS JOMTIEN CONDO PATTAYA Built…
$357,353
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 9/54
Northpoint Condominium, 1 bedroom for sale Type: 2 bedroom Size: 102 sqm Foreign name …
$455,882
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 21/55
Resale 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 39 m2 in Copacabana Coral Reef  Copacabana Coral Reef resale …
$167,647
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/47
1Bedroom 1Bathroom in AQUAROUS JOMTIEN CONDO PATTAYA Type: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom  Size…
$159,412
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 25/31
Type : 2 bedroom 2  bathroom View: Sea view Size : 70 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 2…
$267,738
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 15/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - Floor 15 th…
$467,647
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/47
2Bedroom 2Bathroom in AQUAROUS JOMTIEN CONDO PATTAYA Type: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom  Size…
$357,353
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 8/8
Centara Avenue Residence, 1 bedroom for sale in Pattaya Type 1 Bedroom  Size 47 sqm Flo…
$138,235
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 27/8
1 Bedroom 1 bathroom 27m² Arcadia Beach Resort in South Pattaya, Pattaya • Type 1 Bedroom…
$78,085
Condo 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/6
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium is well located in …
$282,353
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 35/38
Fully furnished Duplex 1 bedroom, 2 bathroom for sale  with a floorsize of 65 squaremeters,…
$197,059
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 28/37
1 bedroom1  bathroom  in Zire Wongamat Pattaya Type : 1bedroom1  bathroom  View: Sea vie…
$150,386
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 7
1 bedroom 1 bathroom 65 m2 Pool side in Zenith Pattaya Condominium Size 30 sqm Forei…
$190,882
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/7
Garden Cliff Condominium for Sale Wongamat Beach Fantastic Beachfront and Beautiful unit…
$426,471
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 19/43
Sea view Studio for sale at Riviera Wongamat condo Pattaya Studio 24 sqm Transfer …
$67,647
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/55
Arom Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya -Type 2 bedroom  -Size 81.6 sq.m. -Floor 3  rd …
$515,491
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 12/54
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms ,Zire for Rent - Wongamat Beachfront This stunning 2-bedroom, 2-b…
$589,102
