Pool Condos for sale in Thailand

151 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 5
€164,701
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/6
€138,967
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/7
€221,060
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
€247,052
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 7
Introducing an exquisite m two-bedroom corner unit strategically designed for privacy and tr…
€190,436
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 8
A large residential complex with a well-developed infrastructure located just meters from K…
€108,085
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/6
€208,450
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/6
€98,821
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 7/7
€1,25M
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
€384,398
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 3/3
€486,384
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/7
€111,843
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/7
€149,544
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/7
€149,544
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
€386,019
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
€1,44M
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 7
€534,435
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 7
€291,830
Condo with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
€118,045
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
This property is a SqM penthouse with  bedrooms and bathrooms that is available for sale. …
€746,303
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€157,238
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
€308,815
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
€295,948
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/8
A large residential complex with a well-developed infrastructure located just meters from K…
€218,744
Condo with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
€172,164
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/7
€383,188
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/6
€285,191
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/6
€353,825
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/6
€257,346

