Pool Condos for sale in Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Condo
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Condos in Thailand

;
Pattaya
24
Phuket Province
123
Choeng Thale
73
Chon Buri Province
985
Show more
Condo Delete
Clear all
124 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket Province, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
Ready solution for living or investment! The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with …
$118,700
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/36
Large Sea view 1 bedroom for sale in beachfront Park Beach condo Wongamat, Pattaya Park B…
$132,353
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/30
1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at Grande Caribbean in South Pattaya, Pattaya 36 sqm  -1 bedroo…
$73,235
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 7/8
Wongamat Residence Condominium close to Pattaya North Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung,…
$317,643
Leave a request
Condo in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 8
A new luxury project for Bang Tao from a reliable developer Modern luxurious 8-story con…
$432,601
Leave a request
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/24
High-rise condominium in Cozy beach area. There is a gym, 2 swimming pools, sauna, steam ro…
$67,647
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 11/38
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,92 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 2 bedrooms 2 b…
$270,588
Leave a request
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/7
2 bed 2 bath 123 m2 in The Elegance  2 Bedroom 2 bed 2 bath 123 sqm 1 st floor Nice qu…
$232,353
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bed 1 bathrooms 85 m² Executive Residence III Type : 1 bedroom 1  bathroom Size : 85m2…
$111,765
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 13/54
Big 1 bedroom 81 m2 in Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type1 bedroom • Size 81 sq…
$294,118
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 30/46
2-BR Condo at Unixx South Pattaya close to Phratamnak Type: 2 bedroom, corner unit Siz…
$198,525
Leave a request
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 21/46
Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Size  27 sq…
$93,824
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Kathu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury apartments in the heart of PhuketThis low-rise condominium, located on an area of 6 p…
$69,680
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 21/46
The Riviera Jomtien 1 bedroom condo for sale The Riviera Jomtien  Type 1 bedroom 1 bathr…
$126,470
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 16/20
The Axis A1601 For Sale at 7.5 Mb. Corner Room on the cool side of the building  -On 1…
$216,829
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 10/54
Stunning sea view  for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua area. Th…
$308,822
Leave a request
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/54
Studio 40 m2 Completely renovated in Nova Mirage in North Pattaya, Pattaya -Foreign name …
$73,231
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 37/43
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view at Riviera Wongamat Size 70 m² Floor 37 th Sea view Foreig…
$367,648
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 10/31
Type : 2 bedrooms 2  bathrooms Size : 73 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 10 th Transfer…
$255,882
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 6/8
Studio sea view in City Garden Tropicana in North Pattaya, Pattaya -SEA  VIEW  -City Garde…
$64,706
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 13/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$514,703
Leave a request
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 17/54
Stunning sea view studio for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua ar…
$161,765
Leave a request
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 15/34
Studio Seaview in Park Beach Condominium in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : Studio View : …
$132,352
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 31/54
1 Bedroom Sea view at Northpoint Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya  NORTHPOINT  Wongamat Type…
$291,176
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$224,966
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/20
Sea view 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom  at  1 Tower Pratumnak in Pratumnak, Pattaya PROPERTY DETAI…
$182,353
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 20/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$845,665
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 32/46
The Palm - Wongamart Beach  Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, 20150 The P…
$750,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 26/36
1 bed 1 bath Sea view at Park Beach Condominium • 1 bedroom 1 bathroom • 83 sqm • 26 th F…
$191,176
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 7
Boutique condominium in Bang TaoThis project is located in one of the most popular locations…
$503,043
Leave a request

Properties features in Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go