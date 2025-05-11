Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

villas
722
townhouses
31
duplexes
24
House Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 104 m²
Investment facility, great for permanent residence as well as for rental! Yield from 8%!Than…
$3,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic ocean views in the prestigio…
$828,138
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
Our advantages: a team of internationally renowned designers; a unique modern tropical desig…
$903,405
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 547 m²
Investment facility, great for permanent residence as well as for rental! Yield from 8%!Than…
$1,88M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$903,405
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$1,27M
Leave a request

Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go