Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

villas
722
townhouses
31
duplexes
24
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Elite villas Botanica Pru Jampa in Phuket – an investment in paradise life!📍 Location:✔ Pres…
$512,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic ocean views in the prestigio…
$828,138
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 491 m²
Number of floors 2
The Banyan Tree Group, globally recognized for its exclusive resorts with unparalleled servi…
$4,20M
Leave a request

Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go