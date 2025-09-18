Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

villas
749
townhouses
32
duplexes
26
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 1
The best investment option in Phuket: 2-bedroom villas in the island's most prestigious area…
$397,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go