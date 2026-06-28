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Lakefront Houses for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

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villas
776
townhouses
40
duplexes
27
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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a villa in the prestigious resort area of Laguna / Bang Tao, within a gated residen…
$4,17M
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Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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