Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

penthouses
64
condos
185
multi-level apartments
4
studios
245
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
70 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/3
Angsana Beachfront Residences is a unique beachfront development surrounded by tropical gree…
$1,60M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/8
An attractive investment property! Ultra-modern apartments with a guaranteed rental income o…
$150,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 512 m²
Floor 1/7
Don't miss the opportunity to purchase apartments in Phuket's first Iconic project! The r…
$3,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Experience a distinctive vacation at this resort-style condominium in the heart of Bang Tao,…
$151,567
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
Investment opportunity on Bang Tao Beach! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! I…
$189,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Apartments with sea views Bang Tao Luxurious life in one of the best places in Phuket. The…
$2,37M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/7
A unique offer for investment!Apartments and penthouses are equipped with all the necessary …
$3,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Tha…
$694,352
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Serene Condominium - Your Perfect Retreat in Talang, Phuket! ? ? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroo…
$165,489
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on a journey of luxury living at an exquisite modern condominium in Phuket, ideally s…
$139,492
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/7
A unique offer for investment!Apartments and penthouses are equipped with all the necessary …
$2,52M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Designer apartments in the prestigious BELLEVUE LAGOON complex, located in the Thalang area.…
$143,180
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroom ? Furniture Package ?‍? Fully Equipped Kitchen ?‍♂️ On-Site Com…
$231,719
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the epitome of contemporary living at Botanica Hythe Condominium, nestled in the he…
$300,346
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket…
$134,439
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/7
The most anticipated start of sales on the island of Phuket in 2024! Introducing the project…
$116,630
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao. T…
$706,317
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown tones, located in…
$110,733
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Elevate your living experience with an exclusive condo and apartment project located in the …
$627,592
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/8
The Ozone Oasis is your elite corner in the heart of Laguna, Phuket!Unique offer: an apartme…
$154,773
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the allure of a spacious two-bedroom apartment with an expansive balcony for two ro…
$150,031
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a contemporary luxury condominium. The complex is fully furni…
$130,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/6
Waterfront Residences is 3 low-rise sea-view buildings comprising 33 apartments in the heart…
$1,35M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
We present you a unique residential complex  , located in a beautiful corner of Bang Tao on …
$106,428
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 333 m²
Floor 4/7
SEA-VIEW APARTMENT! Don't miss the opportunity to purchase apartments in Phuket's first I…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a contemporary luxury condominium. The complex is fully furni…
$183,353
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
An excellent option for investment!Perfectly suited for both permanent residence and rental!…
$488,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique offer for investment!Apartments and penthouses are equipped with all the necessary …
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
An excellent option for investment!Perfectly suited for both permanent residence and rental!…
$155,100
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thail…
$2,50M
Leave a request

Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go