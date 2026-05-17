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Apartments near golf course for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

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penthouses
72
condos
277
multi-level apartments
3
studios
239
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/5
SkyPark Laguna - a project from developer Laguna Phuket - is one of the most famous developm…
$225,225
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1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/9
Apartment for sale, in the most prestigious area of Phuket island - Laguna.One-bedroom apart…
$200,528
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Properties features in Choeng Thale, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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