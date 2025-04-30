Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

penthouses
64
condos
185
multi-level apartments
4
studios
245
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$138,657
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 7
New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuke…
$318,899
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a view of the golf course in a picturesque and luxury area, Phuket, Thail…
$188,696
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$212,063
