Terraced Apartments for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

64
185
4
245
33 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,47M
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 5/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$1,22M
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Tha…
$694,352
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand We offer apartments w…
$826,589
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 451 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Ph…
$293,860
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket…
$134,439
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
New beautiful residence on the shore of the lagoon, Phuket, Thailand We offer functional ap…
$154,954
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center at 400 meters from the beach, Phuket, Th…
$104,766
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 8
New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, …
$139,866
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, …
$250,134
5 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thail…
$2,50M
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools and a view of the ocean, Phuket, Thailand We offer luxury…
$131,934
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand …
$2,32M
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$197,000
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand The modern luxury 8-storey condomi…
$162,307
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 7
Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, P…
$247,920
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 547 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Ph…
$1,79M
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from…
$274,136
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thail…
$169,000
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 7
New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuke…
$318,899
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand…
$270,842
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailan…
$5,84M
1 room studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$139,000
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with swimming pools in a luxury low-rise residence, Phuket, Thailand We offer ap…
$993,139
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful villas with swimming pools and gardens in a prestigious area, Phuket, Thailand We…
$775,481
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
Guarded residence in a large prestigious complex with rich infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand …
$874,956
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand All villas have s…
$1,15M
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury residence close to Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand We offer modern comfortable furn…
$875,753
