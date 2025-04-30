Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

39 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,47M
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 5/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$1,22M
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Tha…
$694,352
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 5
Residence with a private beach and a panoramic view, Phuket, Thailand We offer apartments w…
$826,589
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$476,000
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/7
JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BRANDED RESIDENCES THE TITLE ARTRIO! ADDITIONAL DISCO…
$136,611
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 451 m²
Number of floors 1
New residential complex of premium villas in Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket, Thaila…
$1,09M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 7/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$536,000
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with swimming pools, a park and a restaurant at 900 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Ph…
$293,860
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/7
We are introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surround…
$278,000
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket…
$134,439
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/7
The most anticipated start of sales on the island of Phuket in 2024! Introducing the project…
$116,630
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center at 400 meters from the beach, Phuket, Th…
$104,766
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 8
New apartments in a residential complex with a good infrastructure, Bang Tao, Choeng Thale, …
$139,866
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/7
JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BRANDED RESIDENCES THE TITLE ARTRIO! ADDITIONAL DISCO…
$123,804
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern apartments and villas with swimming pools and Japanese Zen garden, Bang Tao, Phuket, …
$250,134
5 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools and jacuzzis directly on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thail…
$2,50M
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 7
New residence with swimming pools and a view of the ocean, Phuket, Thailand We offer luxury…
$131,934
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$197,000
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand The modern luxury 8-storey condomi…
$162,307
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS 2-BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH DIRECT POOL-ACCESS! JOIN THE EARLY PRE-SALES OF THE NEW BR…
$571,188
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 7
Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, P…
$247,920
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 547 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Ph…
$1,79M
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from…
$274,136
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thail…
$169,000
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 7
New condominium with lagoon and lake view in prestigious resort area near Boat Avenue, Phuke…
$318,899
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/7
SPACIOUS 1-BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH DIRECT POOL-ACCESS AND ADDITIONAL FREE-USE ROOM! JOIN T…
$274,558
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens on the first sea line, Phuket, Thailan…
$5,84M
1 room studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$139,000
