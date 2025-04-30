Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Choeng Thale, Thailand

penthouses
64
condos
185
multi-level apartments
4
studios
245
29 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Apartments with sea views Bang Tao Luxurious life in one of the best places in Phuket. The…
$2,37M
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with private pools in a premium residential complex, Surin Beach Area, Choeng Tha…
$694,352
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Serene Condominium - Your Perfect Retreat in Talang, Phuket! ? ? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroo…
$165,489
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embark on a journey of luxury living at an exquisite modern condominium in Phuket, ideally s…
$139,492
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroom ? Furniture Package ?‍? Fully Equipped Kitchen ?‍♂️ On-Site Com…
$231,719
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover the epitome of contemporary living at Botanica Hythe Condominium, nestled in the he…
$300,346
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/7
The most anticipated start of sales on the island of Phuket in 2024! Introducing the project…
$116,630
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Elevate your living experience with an exclusive condo and apartment project located in the …
$627,592
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/7
We present you a unique residential complex  , located in a beautiful corner of Bang Tao on …
$106,428
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5
Beautiful Studio in Layan, Thailand ? ? 1 Bedroom ? 1 Bathroom ?‍♂️ Large Swimming Pool…
$174,776
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 7
Indulge in the epitome of sophistication and luxury at this architectural masterpiece that t…
$103,325
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover Tranquil Luxury in the Heart of Phuket's Beauty Nestled on a gentle slope with b…
$137,514
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
?✨ Discover Luxury Living in the Tranquil Layan District! ✨? Indulge in the panoramic bea…
$139,715
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex near the sea in Phuket, Thailand The modern luxury 8-storey condomi…
$162,307
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 7
Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, P…
$247,920
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 7
We present you a unique residential complex  , located in a beautiful corner of Bang Tao on …
$133,969
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
? Luxury Studio Apartment Near Bang Tao Beach! Discover the epitome of luxury living in t…
$119,444
4 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 547 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Ph…
$1,79M
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$138,657
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thail…
$169,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with swimming pools and a spa center near the beaches and the golf club, Phuket, T…
$116,072
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This stylish studio, nestled in the heart of the vibrant Bang Tao district, offers an entici…
$134,600
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Elegance and Comfort in Choeng Thale, Phuket's Legendary Locale Nestled in Choeng Thale, …
$219,484
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Nestled in the prestigious Bang Tao district of Phuket, Thailand, this exceptional 1-bedroom…
$398,689
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/7
Unique investment offer on Phuket Island!House from Investor! Sale under assignment agreemen…
$178,253
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the epitome of coastal elegance and modern living at this extraordinary residential…
$460,836
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Immerse yourself in the epitome of modern living and tropical serenity in Phuket. Comprising…
$154,832
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Indulge in the pinnacle of sophistication and celestial elegance at this architectural maste…
$97,514
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
The price may differ from the one indicated in the ad, depending on the layout, area and flo…
$212,063
