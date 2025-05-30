Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 416 m²
Villa in the first line of the sea in the town of Ospitalet de Infant on the Costa Dorada. H…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vandellos i lHospitalet de lInfant, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go