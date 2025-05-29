Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Valles Oriental, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Fogars de Montclus, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Fogars de Montclus, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
A unique and impressive Catalan farmhouse located in the heart of Montseny. The area of 600 …
$1,48M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vallromanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vallromanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Modern house in the town of Valromanes on the coast of Maresme. Distance to the center of Ba…
$1,45M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vallromanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vallromanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 688 m²
Villa in the famous town of Valromanes on the Costa Maresme. Distance to the center of Barce…
$2,27M
